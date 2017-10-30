Netflix

A day after actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old, Netflix has announced that House of Cards will end after season six. Season five premiered in May 2017.

The final run of House of Cards, which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as ruthless and ambitious beltway couple, will debut its last 13 episodes in 2018. Executive producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who replaced exiting creator Beau Willimon last year, are both expected to return as co-showrunners. (Via)

The series finale has “been in the works since the summer,” according to The Hollywood Report, but the timing is suspect. Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey, then 26 years old, “was trying to seduce me… I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” Spacey apologized for the incident, although he doesn’t recall the night in question, and he received scorn for using the statement to come out as gay. Star Trek‘s Zachary Quinto called it “calculated manipulation.”

House of Cards has been nominated for 46 Emmys (including Outstanding Drama Series for five years in a row), winning seven times.

