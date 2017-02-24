Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Have you ever actually read the lyrics to a boy band song? They seem wholesome, and Justin Timberlake and Nick Carter are the kind of boyfriends you could take home to meet the parents, but they’re actually filthy. (The songs, not JT, although…) Take the third single from the Backstreet Boys’ first album, “Get Down (You’re the One for Me),” for instance. Surely “get down” refers to having fun and enjoying yourself. Not quite: “All the girls get on your knees/Tryin’ to scream or touch me please” is way dirtier than you remember.

So, props to Late Late Show host James Corden, Nick “Pleep Ploop” Kroll, and Get Out director Jordan Peele for forming the “first-ever honest boy band,” Thr33way. “We took existing boy band songs, cut through all the innuendo, and just got to the heart of what those songs are really about: hardcore sex.”

Instead of “I Want It That Way,” you get “I Want a Three-Way.” “Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)” becomes “Quit Playin’ Games with My Penis.” “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “Bye Bye Bye” are much improved after they’re turned into “Tearin’ Up My Butt” and “Bye-Bye-Bisexual.” And who could forget Thr33way’s #1 hit, “MMMBoobs.” Unfortunately, the boy band fell on hard times, but at least we’ll always have the memories… of “End of the Choad.”

(Via The Late Late Show)