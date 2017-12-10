It’s the holiday season, which means packed malls full of shoppers asking the most out of seasonal workers who are pushed to their limits shift in and shift out. But every once in a while there’s a unicorn of a holiday worker, like this man James Franco plays. He lives for the season of giving, and gets much joy from helping out the people who come to him for the very important service of wrapping gifts.

While many retail workers can get worked down to the nub in the high-intensity month of December, this guy knows his wrapping paper is going to be torn off by kids and family with bright eyes and wide smiles, and he’s proud. He can’t be worked down the nub, even if his fingers are chopped off. Which they are. Very much so.

What starts as a small papercut eventually evolves into Franco hacking and sawing at every part of his body possible, all in the spirit of giving, and the spirit of Christmas. It was kinda like James Franco was doing his best uber-excited Emo Philips impression, and it worked. This character needs to come back every holiday, as long as there’s something left of him.