Getty Image

The year is 2017 and popes are hot hot hot. Look around. You’ve got HBO’s big fancy series The Young Pope, which just ended its first season after setting the internet on fire and introducing us to a disobedient kangaroo who roamed the Vatican gardens. You’ve got the real pope, who has, in the not so distant past, blessed thousands of Harleys and ripped off maybe the single best and most accurate tweet ever.

The earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 18, 2015

And you’ve got… some other things. I don’t know. That’s probably enough anyway. Once you have Jude Law playing the pope on a premium cable network, you have crossed the threshold. Popes are in. And this, conveniently, brings me to my point: The time has come for a TV series starring Jeffrey Tambor as the pope.

In a way, it’s kind of shocking that this hasn’t happened already. Jeffrey Tambor has been acting for a long time. You’d think he would have accidentally played a pope by now. I know he’s a busy man, what with his run on Arrested Development and his Emmy-winning performance in Transparent and a not-unsubstantial film career, but, like, come on. We can free him up to play the pope. Transparent only does 10-episode seasons. If we really put our minds to it, I’m sure we could figure out the schedule.

Now, I hear you. You’re saying “I know popes are all the rage right now, but… why Jeffrey Tambor?” I get that. If The Young Pope has taught us anything, it’s that anyone can play the pope. I mean, the pope on that show was a New Yorker named Lenny Belardo, and he was played by a British actor. Throw the rule book out the window. It’s a whole new world here. We could cast, like, The Rock as the pope if we wanted to. And we should. After Tambor. Priorities.

But let me make my case. I’ve been thinking this through for a while now, and I’ve narrowed it down to three points.

1. I think people will like it

Who wouldn’t want to see Jeffrey Tambor play the pope? I bet you’re thinking about it right now. I bet you hadn’t even considered it until this moment, but now that you have, it’s all you can think about. It just makes so much sense.

2. I think Jeffrey Tambor would be good on a show that stars him as the pope

Of course he would. Jeffrey Tambor is always good. It could be any kind of show, too. Wacky comedy, possibly about man who became pope by accident? Done. Heartfelt series about a pope coming to terms with the church’s place in the world, and learning lessons about himself in the process? Sold. The Young Pope 2: It Is The Future And The Pope Is Older Now? One hundred percent. He’s got this and, quite frankly, it’s a little rude for you to think he might not.