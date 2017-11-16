Amazon

Amazon is currently investigating a sexual harassment claim against Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor, made by Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes. Now, Deadline is reporting that the Transparent writers room is considering a fifth season of the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series without Tambor.

This news comes just weeks after Roy Price, the former president of Amazon’s media development, resigned amidst allegations of sexual assault. For his part, Tambor made a statement saying he “vehemently rejects” the allegations, and calls his former assistant “disgruntled.”

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her. I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with.” He added that “I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Amazon has remained quiet throughout its investigation, and unlike Netflix with Kevin Spacey’s role in House of Cards, have not made any definitive moves on the future of their critically-acclaimed show. According to Deadline, studios are considering more contractual moral clauses, otherwise, they need a definitive cause for termination in cases such as these.

(Via Deadline)