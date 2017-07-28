NBC

After a healthy distance from her run as an American coiffure tastemaker, Jennifer Aniston will be making her return to television. She’ll be doing so alongside one of her Friends sisters to boot. Make a note of it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston and Oscar-certified actress Reese Witherspoon are attached to star in a new TV project with Aniston also serving as an executive producer. The program will center around morning talk shows and the NYC media environment they exist in. Former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg is shepherding the would-be series which is being eyed as something for a streaming service or premium cable channel.

We haven’t really seen much of Aniston on TV outside of the promotional circuit, occasional SNL cameo or that time FX made a fuss about her kissing Courtney Cox on Dirt. (Not to suggest ring rust is likely or anything like that.) Conversely, Witherspoon is coming off HBO’s Big Little Lies which earned her plaudits and an Emmy nomination. The pair are real-life buds (in addition to being Long Island’s Rachel and Jill Green) which would make dishing about the program on your preferred late night talk show all the easier.

Provided the series doesn’t get snuffed out before getting off the ground, there’s a wide array of options available for how to approach the breakfast TV backdrop. It should be fun to hear those details shake out as the show continues to get moulded into a contender for your viewing stockpile.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)