Barely a month after Australian stand-up comedian Jim Jefferies addressed the horrendous Las Vegas mass shooting on his Comedy Central program, the outspoken gun control advocate turned his attention to Sutherland Springs, Texas. “It’s hard to know what to say after another incident like this,” he began with a serious tone. “We were shocked and saddened after Las Vegas. We are devastated by this Texas shooting.” However, as the short Jim Jefferies Show segment progressed, it became quickly apparent that the host wasn’t about to let the tragedy — and President Trump’s response — slide by.

“We tape this show about six hours before it airs,” Jefferies continued, “so I would like to extend my thoughts and prayers to the victims of whatever mass shooting just happened this afternoon.” As the studio audience became aware of the bit’s punchline, the room responded with a decidedly mixed chorus of reactions. A series of gasps echoed throughout, while a few resounding laughs cut through the groans — and through it all, Jefferies maintained an utterly serious look. For despite the joke’s intentional shock, it paled in comparison to a clip of Trump poo-pooing the thought of discussing gun control following Sunday’s tragedy.

“Once again, Republican leaders are saying it’s too early to talk about gun control,” Jefferies said before cutting to comments Trump made at a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “This isn’t a guns situation. I mean, we could go into it but it’s a little bit soon to go into it,” he told reporters. “This is a mental health problem at the highest level.” Needless to say, the comedian agreed. “He’s right! It’s a mental health issue, because if you think sending thoughts and prayers without trying to pass any meaningful gun control is going to change anything, then you’re f*cking mental.”

