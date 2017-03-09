The Best Of Jimmy Fallon's 'Classroom Instruments' Segments

Jimmy Fallon Is Reportedly Getting More Political To Fight Off Stephen Colbert’s Rising Ratings

03.09.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

For the fifth straight week — a streak that not-so-coincidentally began soon after Donald Trump became president — The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bested The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in total viewers. Somehow, watching Dakota Johnson bob for apples, while the world is burning outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, has lost its appeal. Fallon is no Colbert when it comes to combining politics and humor (there are no pee-filled diagrams connecting to Trump on Vladimir Putin, or relocations to Trump International Tower, on The Tonight Show), but according to Page Six, he’s “feeling the pressure” to do so.

“[Fallon] is feeling the pressure. I mean, Stephen Colbert is now beating him in a big way and he has to change his format to keep up because he’s losing viewers,” said a source, adding that Fallon’s getting more political. “They had to figure out a way to get Trump [into his routine] because he’s too weak on Trump, and viewers are going elsewhere. [He’s been] uncomfortable talking about politics, and that’s not what the people want.” (Via)

TAGSjimmy fallonSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE TONIGHT SHOW
