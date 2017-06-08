Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Considering its history and pedigree, the Jon Stewart-led Daily Show has amassed quite the talent pool — many of whom shared horror stories from the field during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s recent reunion episode. This week, current correspondent Hasan Minhaj shared a few stories of his own with Colbert — as did his lanky colleague Jordan Klepper, who’s promoting his new Jordan Klepper Solves Guns special on Comedy Central. “Every correspondent has a nightmare story,” Colbert quipped while telling Klepper about Minhaj’s encounter with ISIS-fearing gun shop owners in Alabama.

Klepper, who’s upcoming half-hour program will follow Trevor Noah’s Daily Show, offered his own series of “nightmare” stories from the field. The man did spend a lot of time covering then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rallies, something which Uproxx asked him about specifically ahead of the November election. Needless to say, as he explained to Colbert, Klepper witnessed some pretty crazy sh*t:

“We found ourselves interviewing people at one of the last Trump rallies we were at, [and] there was a group hanging out behind the cameraman. They were snickering, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And the cameraman says, ‘They’re looking at the battery pack.’ And across the battery pack it says ‘LVC,’ which is the name of the rental company. They said it’s the name of a sect of the FBI, and [that] we’re working for Hillary Clinton.”

Seeing as how Uproxx ran into a group of conspiracy theorists while covering the 2016 Democratic National Convention making similar charges against us (they hailed from a website whose name rhymes with “NymphoDoors”), what Klepper experienced isn’t all that surprising. Or, sadly, unique — as was the case for the increasing frequency of his getting positive responses to the question, “Was Barack Obama a Muslim?”

“Right off the bat, I would say one out of 10 people would cop to something like that. Near the end, that was so normalized, that was probably a seven out of 10. And the idea of some sort of fake news conspiracy was prevalent everywhere. We were the fake news. I mean, they were right about us.”

Sounds like a fun job.