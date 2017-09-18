Julia Louis-Dreyfus Sets An Emmy Record With Her Sixth Consecutive Win For ‘Veep’

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was once again awarded the Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmy for her work on Veep at Sunday’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Already an Emmy winning record-holder, the win was especially notable in that Louis-Dreyfus — who has now taken home six consecutive wins for playing Selina Meyer — set a brand new record in the number of Emmys won by a performer in the same role, for the same series.

Accepting her award, Louis-Dreyfus thanked the other women nominated in the category, as well as HBO and the writers, cast and crew. She also revealed a tidbit about the upcoming final season. “We have a great final season that we’re about to start filming, with a lot of surprises that our fabulous writers have cooked up,” she said. “We did have a whole story line about an impeachment but we abandoned that because we were worried that someone else might get to it first,” she quipped.

Likewise, when the outstanding Comedy Series category was announced by comedy legends Carol Burnett and Norman Lear, Veep cleaned up there, as well. With the HBO series’ seventh and final season coming up, it seems unlikely that the streak will break by the time the 2018 Emmys roll around.