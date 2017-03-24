The Best Kids' Cartoons Of The '90s

03.24.17

Because the Kardashian family is frighteningly underexposed, Kris Jenner is reportedly shopping around an animated series featuring Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and “the rest of the fam,” according to TMZ. Although TMZ makes sure to point out that the “entire family” does not include Caitlin Jenner, whose own E! series was cancelled after one season. (If you want to watch Caitlin Jenner in animated form, thankfully there is still the 19th and 20th seasons of South Park.)

Details are still slim, but apparently Kim had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein’s company in Los Angeles earlier this month to pitch the series, which is intended to air in prime time and is not suitable for children. It’s unclear if the show would appear on the E! network like Keeping Up with the Kardashians (now in its 13th season, lol) and the rest of the Kardashian properties, or if Fox would pick it up and try to sandwich it between like The Simpsons and Family Guy (please no).

Do you think the series would take advantage of the animated medium and have them like, fighting crime as superheros and flying around Beverly Hills or something; or just sitting around a table shoving neatly packaged salads into their gaping maws — but in cartoon form!

