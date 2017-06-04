‘Kevin Can Wait’ Removes Kevin’s Wife And Adds Leah Remini As A Regular For Bonus ‘King Of Queens’ Flavor

06.04.17 16 hours ago 4 Comments

CBS

CBS is seeing an ol’ fashioned cast shakeup coming to its “OH THOSE BOYS!” Monday sitcom block. The Kevin James comedy (or if you prefer, the Bas Ruten comedy) Kevin Can Wait is ditching James’ co-star and bumping up a familiar face to a regular spot on the series.

TVLine reports that the sophomore sitcom will be undergoing a creative reset. Part of that retooling meant the exit of James’ on-screen wife Erinn Hayes from the show. She confirmed the news on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

While Hayes is departing the show, James’ former King Of Queens co-star Leah Remini is being bumped up from her season 1 guest star role as undercover cop Vanessa Cellucci to an official series regular gig. Variety reports that the sources they’ve spoken with have said the casting change isn’t due to any performance issues, but rather a general change in direction.

This extended King of Queens reunion-type structure has doofuses like me that watched and liked the bulk of King of Queens sorting out if this an enticing hook to try out Kevin Can Wait (James and Remini have great chemistry) or if it’s just bait to project old sitcom feelings on an unrelated show. The first wave of answers will come when season 2 of Kevin Can Wait premieres September 25.

(Via TVLine)

Around The Web

TAGSCBSERINN HAYESKevin Can Waitkevin jamesLEAH REMINI

Innovative Minds

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

05.31.17 5 days ago
This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 7 days ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 2 weeks ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 2 weeks ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP