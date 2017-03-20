Tom Caltabiano

These days Kevin James is best known for his unofficial King of Queens sequel, Kevin Can Wait on CBS. That, or his new Adam Sandler-like Netflix film career following the success of the Paul Blart: Mall Cop franchise. Yet with almost 20 years of television and film work behind him, Kevin James has essentially made audiences forget he started out as a stand-up comedian in Long Island during the late ’80s and ’90s. I was recently reminded of this after seeing ads for James’ current tour, which Netflix will turn into yet another special sometime in 2018.

That’s right. With new hours by the likes of Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. currently streaming or on the way this year, Netflix just can’t help itself when it comes to comedy. So they’re going to film James’ return to stand-up, which he’s been perfecting on the road since 2015, sometime in 2017 before debuting it early next year. There’s no information regarding what the final hour’s official title will be, though since James’ 2001 Comedy Central special was dubbed Sweat the Small Stuff, we know that’s off the table.

Also out of bounds is True Memoirs of an International Assassin, the Sandler-produced movie starring James that Netflix released in 2016. However, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 3 hasn’t been ruled out just yet.