The John Oliver Effect Is Changing The World

‘Last Week Tonight’ Returns To Educate Donald Trump Where John Oliver Knows He’ll Be Watching

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.13.17

In the run-up to the fourth season premiere of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver, who once asked America to “make Donald ‘Drumpf’ again,” told the Hollywood Reporter that “I think we’re very anxious to not make it all [Donald] Trump, all the time — both on a level of interest and on a level of what the human soul can sustain.” He continued, “He moves so fast that there’s no real point in spending a month on something that he’s said until you work out what the consequences of that are going to be.” That being said, Last Week Tonight returned to HBO on Sunday night, and it was all about Trump.

How could it not be? Oliver specifically set out to answer four questions: How did we get a pathological liar in the White House? Where are his lies coming from? Why do so many people believe him? And, what can we possibly do about it? You’ll have to watch the clip above for answers for the first three questions. As for the fourth: Oliver announced that because Trump watches morning cable news to get his information, Last Week Tonight, like progressive veterans’ group VoteVets before it, “created a series of commercials in an attempt to bring him up to speed on some information he may lack.”

Oliver said he intended to run commercials on Washington D.C. area cable systems between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. during Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, CNN’s New Day, and MSNBC’s Morning Joe that would educate Trump on facts of which Oliver believes he is not aware. The commercials, designed to look like a direct-response medical commercial touting help for people who use catheters, will instead offer remedial help on subjects like the nuclear triad and African geography. (Via)

TAGSdonald trumpJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHT
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

