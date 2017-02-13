Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the run-up to the fourth season premiere of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver, who once asked America to “make Donald ‘Drumpf’ again,” told the Hollywood Reporter that “I think we’re very anxious to not make it all [Donald] Trump, all the time — both on a level of interest and on a level of what the human soul can sustain.” He continued, “He moves so fast that there’s no real point in spending a month on something that he’s said until you work out what the consequences of that are going to be.” That being said, Last Week Tonight returned to HBO on Sunday night, and it was all about Trump.

How could it not be? Oliver specifically set out to answer four questions: How did we get a pathological liar in the White House? Where are his lies coming from? Why do so many people believe him? And, what can we possibly do about it? You’ll have to watch the clip above for answers for the first three questions. As for the fourth: Oliver announced that because Trump watches morning cable news to get his information, Last Week Tonight, like progressive veterans’ group VoteVets before it, “created a series of commercials in an attempt to bring him up to speed on some information he may lack.”