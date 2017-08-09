It’s Going To Get Really Awkward If Leah Remini Bumps Into Elisabeth Moss At The Emmys

#Documentaries
News & Entertainment Writer
08.09.17 5 Comments

Getty Image

Leah Remini and Elisabeth Moss have two things in common. Both are nominated for 2017 Emmy Awards, albeit in different categories — Remini for her critically acclaimed A&E docu-series Scientology and the Aftermath and Moss’ for her portayal of Offred in Hulu’s gut-wrenching The Handmaid’s Tale adaptation. As for the second thing they have in common, it has everything to do with the subject of that docu-series: Scientology. The show delves into the controversial church’s “harmful practices” and Moss is an active member.

Unsurprisingly, the church isn’t a fan of Remini’s show, which the actress continues to promote on the talk show circuit, The Hollywood Reporter suggested this could prove problematic at the Emmys ceremony. What if the two run into each other? “Moss believes that she can’t talk to me,” Remini explained in a recent interview. “There’s a thing in Scientology called ‘acceptable truth.’ It means you only say what’s acceptable to the public. But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality — because I’ve spoken out against Scientology. So she isn’t allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn’t put her in the awkward position.”

The two did recently both attend the TCA awards, where Remini gave a fiery anti-Scientology speech with Moss nearby, without incident. Even so, THR couldn’t resist asking about their possibly running into each other at the Governors Ball, should both win their respective categories. The traditional post-awards show ceremony typically puts the winners in such situations, be it for photography, press or social purposes, so Remini and Moss meeting each other face-to-face isn’t too far beyond reality. And if that happens, the former insisted she would “of course” congratulate the latter. “I don’t hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she’s continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families,” said Remini. “That’s for her to learn — just as I needed to learn it.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Documentaries
TAGSDocumentariesELISABETH MOSSEMMYSLEAH REMINIreligionSCIENTOLOGYthe handmaid's tale

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 3 hours ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP