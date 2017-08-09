Getty Image

Leah Remini and Elisabeth Moss have two things in common. Both are nominated for 2017 Emmy Awards, albeit in different categories — Remini for her critically acclaimed A&E docu-series Scientology and the Aftermath and Moss’ for her portayal of Offred in Hulu’s gut-wrenching The Handmaid’s Tale adaptation. As for the second thing they have in common, it has everything to do with the subject of that docu-series: Scientology. The show delves into the controversial church’s “harmful practices” and Moss is an active member.

Unsurprisingly, the church isn’t a fan of Remini’s show, which the actress continues to promote on the talk show circuit, The Hollywood Reporter suggested this could prove problematic at the Emmys ceremony. What if the two run into each other? “Moss believes that she can’t talk to me,” Remini explained in a recent interview. “There’s a thing in Scientology called ‘acceptable truth.’ It means you only say what’s acceptable to the public. But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality — because I’ve spoken out against Scientology. So she isn’t allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn’t put her in the awkward position.”

The two did recently both attend the TCA awards, where Remini gave a fiery anti-Scientology speech with Moss nearby, without incident. Even so, THR couldn’t resist asking about their possibly running into each other at the Governors Ball, should both win their respective categories. The traditional post-awards show ceremony typically puts the winners in such situations, be it for photography, press or social purposes, so Remini and Moss meeting each other face-to-face isn’t too far beyond reality. And if that happens, the former insisted she would “of course” congratulate the latter. “I don’t hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she’s continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families,” said Remini. “That’s for her to learn — just as I needed to learn it.”

