In “The Rains of Castamere” episode of Game of Thrones, Catelyn Stark was killed during the Red Wedding — an event orchestrated by the Freys, Boltons, and Lannisters — when her throat was slit. In tonight’s season seven finale “The Dragon and the Wolf,” the man who helped pit the Lannisters against the Starks, Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, was killed when his throat was slit.

Karma is, as they say, a beautiful, wonderful bitch.

As predicted, Sansa and Arya Stark, who are so much smarter than how they’ve been acting this season, were working together to expose Littlefinger for his numerous lies and sins. Where to begin? There’s the note he planted for Arya to find, or when he pushed Lysa Arryn out the Moon Door, or, oh yeah, when he betrayed Ned Stark, causing the battle between the Starks and Lannisters (and dozens of other houses) that still exists to this day.

“With carefully laid plans there’s always a bit of risk involved,” actor Aiden Gillan explained in a post-finale interview with Entertainment Weekly. “He’s put himself in a situation that could backfire on him. I think he likes it. [His plans] are never fail safe. But he puts himself on the line like a good gambler.”

We’ll have a full breakdown Monday morning on Littlefinger, Jon Arryn, the Vale, and how it all connects to Sansa and Arya, but for now, let’s celebrate the death, one that’s been a long-time coming, of a lot of Game of Thrones fans’ least favorite character. It’s the one time we couldn’t talk himself out of a bad situation: when he was choking on his own blood.