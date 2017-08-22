Fox / NBC

In a world of reboots and revivals, any classic television series seems to ripe for a comeback. David Hasselhoff seems to hoping lightning could strike for the fourth or fifth time for Knight Rider, sharing his thoughts for a gritty return to the character he made famous in the ’80s. His inspiration comes from a successful source, Hugh Jackman’s triumphant closing role as Wolverine in Logan.

Contrary to rumors that a possible Knight Rider reboot could be a comedy starring Kevin Hart as K.I.T.T. and John Cena as either Michael Knight or some sort of successor to Hasselhoff’s role. If the Hoff has his way, though, we’ll be seeing a return for Knight and he’s not the pleasant fellow he used to be according to CinemaBlend: