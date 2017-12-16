Sir Ian McKellen Points Out He’s Not Too Old To Play Gandalf In Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series

#Lord of the Rings #Ian McKellen #Amazon
12.16.17 13 mins ago

New Line

Having a hard time picturing someone other than Sir Ian McKellen in the role of Gandalf? You’re not alone. The actor finds the idea of a different talent in the wizard’s robe a bit jarring too. In fact, it’s enough to hint that Amazon’s TV take on Lord of the Rings might not have to deal with that issue at all. Release your gasps accordingly.

While being interviewed on Graham Norton’s BBC Radio 2 program, McKellen was asked about Amazon’s LOTR plans. Namely, how he feels about the prospect of a new Gandalf on the scene.

“Amazon are doing a TV series of Lord of the Rings,” started Graham. “Now isn’t that annoying? That there’s going to be another Gandalf in town?”

“What do you mean, another Gandalf?” responded McKellen.

According to the vet of the Peter Jackson films, it’s not as though he’s taken himself out of the running. (Even if he’s suggested before that he’s had enough.)

“I haven’t said yes because I haven’t been asked,” he explained. “But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it? Gandalf is over 7000 years old, so I’m not too old.”

There you go, Amazon. The ball/ring is in your court. Even if McKellen passes, what could the harm? Fans protective of the Tolkien property would appreciate the effort and you get to talk to a charming film star. What’s not to like?

(Via Digital Spy)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lord of the Rings#Ian McKellen#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONIAN MCKELLENLORD OF THE RINGS

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 12 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago 15 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 2 days ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP