Game of Thrones spoilers are a serious deal to a lot of people, and rightfully so despite former Thrones castmate Ian McShane’s advice that fans “get a f*cking life, it’s only t*ts and dragons.” Some totally not crazy and not obsessed fans have been following the books for decades, and the possibility of having the end game revealed via a website headline is horrifying to them.

A perfectly reasonable response, we figure. So that’s probably why the folks who braved the SXSW throng and got in to see the Game of Thrones panel took this joke from Arya actor Maisie Williams so poorly:

"She's dead." Maisie Williams on why Sophie still has blonde hair (instead of red). The panel goes… awkwardly silent. #SXSW #GameofThrones — A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017

Moment goes by, then Benioff says, "Don't worry, they won't tell anyone." Uncomfortable laugh from the audience. #SXSW #GameofThrones — A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017

At least we hope it’s a joke. Considering Williams’ gleeful teasing of Game of Thrones fans, we might even elevate it to a troll. Hey, if you’re not sure something is really going to happen or not, I guess that means you’re not actually spoiled, right? But if Sophie Turner’s character Sansa does end up dying (not that much of a stretch to imagine a few more Starks getting iced as the show comes to an end), it will be the second time a random joke has revealed her fate in an upcoming season.

Leading up to season six, Turner made a joke on the Oscars red carpet, saying “I’m like flicking through [the scripts] and I’m like death, death, death, death, I’m good for this season!”

Here’s hoping Sansa is good for season seven as well. While Turner has stated she really wants one of those gory deaths Game of Thrones specializes in, we’re holding out on hopes for a different fate. Team Sansa for life! Queen Sansa for the win!

Benioff: "We love the Lannisters. We want to win." Sophie: "Is that a spoiler?" More wry silence. 😉 #sxsw #GameOfThrones — A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017

