It’s probably not a coincidence that the best season of House of Cards (season one) is the one with the most involvement from David Fincher. He directed the first two episodes of the series, and none since. No wonder things have completely fallen apart. Fincher is one of the most accomplished and consistently impressive active filmmakers — when your “worst” movie is either Alien 3 or The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, I’d say you’re doing pretty well for yourself; he’s the rare director who deserves the “visionary” title — but his next project, like House of Cards, will be on the small-screen.

Based on Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas’ non-fiction book of the same name, Mindhunter is about two FBI agents, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, who “set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers,” according to Netflix. This isn’t your average NCIS procedural, though: based on the trailer, the series appears to be more interested in the FBI’s techniques behind capturing serial killers rather than the actual crime.

Not that the premise really matters: it’s a crime-thriller from David Fincher, complete with his unmistakable cold palette, and Charlize Theron, who’s attached as an executive producer. You’re going to watch. Mindhunter premieres on Netflix on October 13, or two weeks before Stranger Things.