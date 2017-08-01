David Fincher And Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter’ Trailer Takes You Inside The Minds Of Serial Killers

#David Fincher #Charlize Theron #Netflix
08.01.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

It’s probably not a coincidence that the best season of House of Cards (season one) is the one with the most involvement from David Fincher. He directed the first two episodes of the series, and none since. No wonder things have completely fallen apart. Fincher is one of the most accomplished and consistently impressive active filmmakers — when your “worst” movie is either Alien 3 or The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, I’d say you’re doing pretty well for yourself; he’s the rare director who deserves the “visionary” title — but his next project, like House of Cards, will be on the small-screen.

Based on Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas’ non-fiction book of the same name, Mindhunter is about two FBI agents, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, who “set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers,” according to Netflix. This isn’t your average NCIS procedural, though: based on the trailer, the series appears to be more interested in the FBI’s techniques behind capturing serial killers rather than the actual crime.

Not that the premise really matters: it’s a crime-thriller from David Fincher, complete with his unmistakable cold palette, and Charlize Theron, who’s attached as an executive producer. You’re going to watch. Mindhunter premieres on Netflix on October 13, or two weeks before Stranger Things.

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Fincher#Charlize Theron#Netflix
TAGSCHARLIZE THERONdavid fincherMindhunterNETFLIX

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 7 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP