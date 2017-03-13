A Fan Favorite Finally ‘Returns’ To ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC

We will have our full breakdown of tonight’s The Walking Dead, “Bury Me Here,” up Monday morning, but I think it is safe to say that it was the best episode of the season, maybe the best episode in a couple of seasons. It was a phenomenal, breathtaking installment that also paid off a prediction we made back in February about Benjamin.

There will be a lot to breakdown and discuss in the episode, but for the moment, can we just take a quick moment to appreciate the return of Morgan? I’m not talking about the “Morgan” that has existed on the show for the last two seasons — the quiet pacifist, the man with all the patience and none of the bloodlust. I’m talking about the Morgan we knew from The Walking Dead pilot, the Morgan we knew from the third season episode, “Clear.” I’m talking about the Morgan who wanted to kill Rick over a peanut butter protein bar.

I’m talking about this Morgan: