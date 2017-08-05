NBC

TV’s been worked up into an excitable froth lately over reviving former shows (and sometimes former sitcom couples) and serving up yesterday’s hits in the modern day. NBC has already given the go-ahead to two seasons of the returning Will & Grace, as well as the green light for Vin Diesel’s Miami Vice update, so why shouldn’t the Peacock Network cozy up with that returning show wish list? Well, aside from Heroes Reborn taking an L from critics and disinterested viewers not far back.

Deadline reports that NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt is more than open to bringing back more of the network’s former shows. In fact, he’s set the table for adored comedies like The Office and 30 Rock to return if there’s a creative interest.

“We often talk about The Office, I’ve talked to Greg four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘maybe some day but not now’,” said Greenblatt. “There is certainly an open invitation but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

It’s a similar sort of situation for 30 Rock. Greenblatt floated the idea of more episodes to Tina Fey and got a vague response.

“I’d say to Tina ‘Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?’ She’d say, I don’t know maybe,’“ he told Deadline.

Greenblatt’s also spoken with Aaron Sorkin about returning to The West Wing (“He says, ‘You know I love that show and some day I’d love to revisit it, but it’s not going to happen right now.'”) and John Wells about more ER, but so far none of these shows have jumped at the prospect. Basically, Greenblatt is leaving the door open for these possibilities if a creator gets the itch to dig back into an old NBC series. He noted in the chat that Miami Vice is the only “new” revival they’re working on at the moment.

“If Tina called and said ‘I’d do 30 Rock,’ I’d do it in a heartbeat, even for a limited run,” he offered. “The same about The Office.”

Considering that The X-Files, Roseanne and Twin Peaks have all been dusted off, it’s not as far of a stretch as it once seemed. Still, the idea of a show like 30 Rock or The West Wing coming back inspires a combo of excitement and worry. It’s one thing to see your old friends back on TV, but no one wants to see a beloved show potentially misfire and become a dinner theater version of itself. COMPLICATED FEELINGS!

(Via Deadline)