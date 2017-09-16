We’re about a month away from the premiere of Stranger Things season two and Netflix is doing their best to promote their big hit in some interesting ways. These nostalgia drenched posters that have been released alongside the official account’s rewatch of the first season are a fantastic way to keep the buzz about the show going, and it is one of three Netflix series to make a run for best dramatic series at this Sunday’s Emmy Awards. If it can walk away with a win, you’d have to think the promotional blitz will kick into overdrive, possibly overwhelming us with Stranger Things products and t-shirts for the next decade.
That said, the network does have its concerns about the series going forward. They want to capture the success in a bottle and make it last, but face an issue that plagued other series in the past: the ages of their child actors. The Stranger Things kids are right on the cusp of puberty, landing in that area where the changes they’ll naturally be going through doesn’t necessarily jibe with the stories on the television series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix did what they could to try to avoid this, even trying to push the series into changing its production a bit:
A source with knowledge of the Stranger Things world says Netflix had hoped to shoot seasons three and four back-to-back to get ahead of any potentially awkward adolescent transitions for its young actors. “Every time you have a show that relies so heavily on the charm of kids, you want to capture that,” says this person.
But the powers involved — including, of course, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer and executive producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen — are said to have vetoed that idea. The writers room is small, as is the roster of producers, and a source says they did not deem it possible to turn out episodes that quickly. (All declined to comment.) Instead, says the source, the plan is to create stories that feel true to where the actors are, in terms of age, at the time the episodes are shot.
Rushing production to “capture the magic of youth” could result in bad episodes. Keeping a slow and steady pace might result in awkward teenagers that you have to account for in the writing. You’re fucked either way.