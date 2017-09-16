Netflix

We’re about a month away from the premiere of Stranger Things season two and Netflix is doing their best to promote their big hit in some interesting ways. These nostalgia drenched posters that have been released alongside the official account’s rewatch of the first season are a fantastic way to keep the buzz about the show going, and it is one of three Netflix series to make a run for best dramatic series at this Sunday’s Emmy Awards. If it can walk away with a win, you’d have to think the promotional blitz will kick into overdrive, possibly overwhelming us with Stranger Things products and t-shirts for the next decade.

That said, the network does have its concerns about the series going forward. They want to capture the success in a bottle and make it last, but face an issue that plagued other series in the past: the ages of their child actors. The Stranger Things kids are right on the cusp of puberty, landing in that area where the changes they’ll naturally be going through doesn’t necessarily jibe with the stories on the television series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix did what they could to try to avoid this, even trying to push the series into changing its production a bit: