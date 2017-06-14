‘DuckTales’ Gets An Updated Theme Song That Will Be Stuck In Your Head All Week

I like the Full House theme song, and I love Carly Rae Jepsen, but I hate Carly Rae Jepsen’s theme song for Fuller House. How is this possible? Is it the instantly dated production? Is it the Auto-Tuned vocals? Is it the “la la la la la la la la la la la la la” intro? (It’s the “la la la la la la la la la la la la la” intro.) But although I find “Everywhere You Look” to be a catchy song, I have no particular nostalgic infatuation for it; it’s just something I heard a lot as kid.

Unlike the DuckTales theme song, which is great and I would be furious if anyone (somehow) messed it up. Thankfully, instead of pointless new lyrics, Disney XD’s DuckTales reboot just updated the original. And it’s still great.

The animated series, which follows Scrooge McDuck and his grandnephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie (as well as Donald Duck, Launchpad McQuack, and Mrs. Beakley) as they go on new adventures, doesn’t premiere until August 12. But Disney XD already released the opening credits, which makes up for its lack of David Tennant with copious amounts of woo-oo’s.

It will kick off with an hourlong television movie to be presented for 24 consecutive hours beginning at midnight Saturday, August 12 on Disney XD. The series then will debut with two new episodes on Saturday, September 23… The September series premiere coincides with the 30th anniversary of the original Emmy-winning series. (Via)

Just because DuckTales looks promising doesn’t mean Disney should get greedy and remake Adventures of the Gummi Bears, though. That theme (which will be stuck in my head for a week) is perfect as is, thank you very much.

(Via Deadline)

