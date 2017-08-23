Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Odds are if you’ve soldiered through puberty, you’ve emerged with a few hormone-influenced battle scars to your name. That’s the deal. Puberty suuuuuuuucks. Even the name is gross. The upside is that Oh, Hello Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are mining that misery for animated laughs and gasps for Netflix.

Two relatively NSFW teasers have emerged for Big Mouth, a cartoon comedy arriving on the streaming service from Kroll and Family Guy writer Andrew Goldberg, have bubbled up with hormones personified in monster form and dishing out questionable advice. Should young Andrew (voiced by Mulaney) follow the advice of his hormone monster (Kroll) and, uh, “explore himself” with someone sleeping right next to him? The hormone monster is a-okay with giving the green light there.

Here’s what Kroll had to say about the upcoming series when UPROXX interviewed the comedian last summer.

“It’s based on the real life experiences of me and my best friend, Andrew Goldberg, about a 13-year-old boy who matured very young and puberty ravaged him and I was a very late bloomer,” shared Kroll. “And so, we were best friends but had a very different version of life… we seemed the same but he was very much a man and I was very much a boy. And so the show is about all of that stuff. All of puberty.”

The series boasts a virtual all-star team of comedy nerd nip in the voice cast. Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Jessi Klein and Fred Armisen all lend their talents to Big Mouth which is set to debut on Netflix on September 29th.