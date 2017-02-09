‘The Simpsons’ Predicted The Future Of TV Fandom 20 Years Ago Today

'Simpsons' Characters You Forgot About

02.09.17
There is no Best. Episode. Ever of The Simpsons.

How do you possibly pick between “Last Exit to Springfield,” “Marge vs. the Monorail,” “A Star Is Burns,” and about three dozen others? You don’t, so you watch them all, over and over and over again, marveling at how the “Dental plan… Lisa needs braces” scene gets funnier every time. But there is one “Worst. Episode. Ever.” (There’s also a worst episode ever — for me, it’s either “Lisa Goes Gaga” or “Moe Goes from Rags to Riches” — but don’t go there.)

Seasons 9-12 of the greatest show of all-time are underrated, but the last truly perfect season in The Simpsons‘ Golden Era is season eight, which gave us such classics as “You Only Move Twice,” “A Milhouse Divided,” and “Homer’s Enemy.” But the episode I think about, and endlessly reference, the most is “The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show,” which premiered 20 years ago today. As the title implies, fighting-and-biting cat-and-mouse rivals Itchy and Scratchy get a dog sidekick, Poochie, voiced by Homer. Not just any dog, though — he’s the original dog from Hell (Cerebus?). Poochie doesn’t get busy; he gets biz-zay, consistently and throughly… TO THE EXTREME.

Poochie was inspired by executives at Fox telling The Simpsons to add a new character to the show. Ratings were still strong — the season averaged 14.5 million viewers, compared to 3.999 million viewers in season 28 — but they were on the decline. The writers naturally found this suggestion ridiculous, but they still listened to the Powers That Be, sort of. (If you’re getting a strong Great Gazoo vibe, that’s not unintentional — this episode is when The Simpsons surpassed The Flintstones as TV’s longest-running animated primetime series.) “The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show” wasn’t just the introduction of Poochie. It was also the debut of Roy, a college-aged slacker who lives with the Simpsons until he moves out to live in his own apartment with two sexy ladies. He was never heard from again (unlike Poochie, who, despite Krusty’s sworn affidavit, actually reappeared in a season 29 episode).

