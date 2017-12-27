FX

Ryan Murphy is a pretty big wheel at the FX Factory.

He already has three shows on the network — American Horror Story, American Crime Story (the second season of which, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, premieres in January), Feud — and he’s about to add another: Pose. FX announced the series back in March, but little was known about it, other than the time period (1980s) and a loose premise (“Pose examines the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York City”). But on Wednesday, FX announced not only the cast, but also that Pose is a musical and will have the “largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted TV series.”

Evan Peters and Kate Mara play New Jersey couple “Stan” and “Patty,” who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City in the 1980s. James Van Der Beek plays Peters’ financial kingpin boss “Matt.” After a six-month nationwide search helmed by casting director Alexa Fogel (Atlanta), Murphy and his collaborators are making television history by assembling the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles ever for a scripted series. The transgender cast includes MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Anjelica Ross. Also co-starring are Billy Porter, as well as newcomers Ryan Jamall Swain and Dyllon Burnside.

“Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s,” Murphy said about the show, “I’m so proud that Pose and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production. Additionally, the first season Pose will feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters – a record in American television history. I can’t wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast.”

Pose debuts summer 2018.