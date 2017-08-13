Delve Into Dan Harmon And Justin Roiland’s Early Years With ‘Rick And Morty Origins’

#Dan Harmon #Rick And Morty
08.13.17 11 mins ago

Rick and Morty has bred one hell of a cult and with good reason. The Adult Swim series is certifiably brilliant and exists as its own weirdo animal that’s unlike anything else on television. As part of what’s been a real robust crop of Rick and Morty extras, a mini-doc has tumbled out looking back at the early years of creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon dubbed Rick and Morty Origins.

Stuffed with priceless early days footage of Roiland and Harmon, this roughly five-minute video does what the titles promises which is give an origin story of how both men crossed paths. Harmon and Rob Schrab’s vital pre-YouTube short film platform Channel 101 gets a lot of love in the video complete with an appearance from beloved American superhero (and being of endless internal conflict) Laser Fart.

“We did feel like we were underdog legends. We were nerd barbarians,” explained Harmon. “We had made what we were into cool and that was paradise.”

There’s an infectious gung ho spirit to Rick and Morty Origins: Part 1 where there’s all this DIY creativity and just plain ol’ insane hustle. It’s also enough to have you digging through some of the stuff you may have missed from Roiland and Harmon (sometimes separately, sometimes together) on Channel 101. Here are a few starter highlights to lead off with if you need a place to start.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dan Harmon#Rick And Morty
TAGSChannel 101DAN HARMONJUSTIN ROILANDRICK AND MORTY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 4 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP