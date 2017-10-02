Adult Swim

The third season of Rick And Morty has just wrapped up, and while some fans may be a little peeved that we didn’t get to witness the return of Evil Morty or Phoenix Person, we were still pretty impressed with the number of slick references and clever touches the show managed to pack into 22 minutes. This is definitely the kind of show you can watch on repeat and catch new jokes every time. But unless you know what to look for, you may never notice some of the finer details littered through episodes. Here’s a small collection of what’s been discovered thus far in “The Rickchurian Mortydate.”

The Janitor

Adult Swim

Rick And Morty is known for sticking members of the production team into episodes and the season finale is no different. At the start of the episode we see a janitor arriving at the White House to mop the secret Kennedy sex tunnels. That character is a dead ringer for show writer Mike McMahan, who is listed as the lead writer on episodes like “Total Rickall” and season 3 opener “The Rickshank Rickdemption.”

A Timely Reference

Adult Swim

Five minutes into the episode, Rick and Morty completely abandon a Minecraft subplot with Rick declaring “South Park did it four years ago.” That’s pretty accurate, almost down to the day. This episode of Rick and Morty aired on October 1st, 2017. The Minecraft episode of South Park, ‘Informative Murder Porn,’ came out on October 2nd, 2013.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Inferior Portal Technology

Adult Swim

There are two details worth noting about the portal used by the president in this episode. First, a soldier uses a lighter to activate the portal, which is the same way portals are activated in Minecraft. And secondly, the color of the portal is blue. That’s the same color as the portals created by the Galactic Federation. Based on that, it looks like the United States developed their portal technology off of information left behind after the Federation collapsed in the first episode of season 3.