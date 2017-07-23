How Good Is Game Of Thrones, Really? | Ask Alan

The ‘Robot Chicken: The Walking Dead’ Trailer Gives The Zombie Apocalypse A Comedy Edge It Sorely Needs

#San Diego Comic-Con #SDCC 2017 #The Walking Dead
07.23.17 1 hour ago

Just because you’re watching your friends and family being brutally tortured or turned into unspeakable ghouls doesn’t mean you’ve automatically got to transform into a gloomy brain-splattered Gus. Robot Chicken showed off its San Diego Comic-Con trailer for their upcoming The Walking Dead special and it’s every bit as silly as you might imagine. Zombies are silly to begin with (GET A JOB YOU UNDEAD HIPPIES) so it’s a natural fit.

The preview (which we have nestled above like the sweethearts we are) showcases a grab bag of Walking Dead goofs from the durable Adult Swim property. Dying to know the origin of Negan’s jaunty red scarf of death and taunting? Robot Chicken suggests he jacked the fashion accessory from Snoopy’s Red Baron. He’s a bit of a jerk, that Negan. Naturally, there’s room for your standard Talking Dead goof-n-spoof before the zippy twoish minute clip comes to a close.

The Walking Dead joins some semi-exclusive company (Star Wars, DC Comics) in getting singled out for a special episode. Considering that official announcement of the project was well over a year ago, you can be forgiven for blanking that this was in the works to begin with. A certified release date for Robot Chicken‘s Walking Dead away mission hasn’t been revealed just yet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Diego Comic-Con#SDCC 2017#The Walking Dead
TAGSRobot ChickenSan Diego Comic-ConSDCC 2017The Walking Dead

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 5 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 6 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 6 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP