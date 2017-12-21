Getty Image

When ABC first announced it was officially going forward with the Roseanne revival, the network also revealed that both Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — Becky #1 and #2, respectively — would be involved. But while Goranson would be the one reprising her role as the eldest Connor sibling, Chalke’s role remained a mystery. Chalke famously took over the role of Becky in 1993 when Goranson went to college, and the two actresses traded off and on for the rest of the series.

It has now been revealed what part Chalke will play in the revival, however. Her character will be a “middle-class married woman named Andrea” who hires Becky to be her pregnancy surrogate. According to Entertainment Weekly, “The plot twist not only leads to some drama within the Conner family but it gives the producers a chance to wink at how important both women were to the series, which aired from 1988 to 1997.”

Chalke told EW that she loves the part, and that “It’s such a fun part to play.” The character decision seems odd, since if the revival keeps up with the timeline of the original series that would put Becky is her early 40s, which — while women can obviously still conceive at that age — seems like not an ideal age for a surrogate. So it will be interesting to see how they address it.

The Roseanne revival premieres on Tuesday, March 27, and Chalke joins returning cast members Johnny Galecki (David Healy), as well as Estelle Parsons (Beverly Harris) and Sandra Bernhard (Nancy Bartlett) who were also recently announced.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)