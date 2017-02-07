Rosie O’Donnell Says ‘Of Course’ She’d Play Steve Bannon On ‘SNL’

NBC

The role of President Trump’s puppet-master Steve Bannon on SNL is currently played by Mikey Day in a Grim Reaper outfit. This is not ideal for two reasons: 1) that costume must smell terrible, and 2) there’s only so much you can do with Death personified. He’s not nearly as talkative as Will Ferrell’s song-writing Lucifer. But SNL may have found a temporary solution.

Following Melissa McCarthy’s incredible impression of Sean Spicer during Saturday’s K-Stew-hosted episode, which in turn made the White House Press Secretary incredibly angry, Rosie O’Donnell volunteered as tribute to play Bannon. “i am here to serve,” she tweeted. “alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready.”

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

The A League of Their Own star (if you were in A League of Their Own, you will always be referred to as “A League of Their Own star,” even Tom Hanks) confirmed with NBC News that “if asked, of course I would. Alec is amazing, Melissa McCarthy was perfect. It’s a funny idea. But SNL knows what they are doing. I have hosted the show in my youth. Quite an honor. I loved it.”

It’s possible the cast might be wary of Lorne Michaels’ fondness for bringing in outside talent to play major politicians — from Larry David’s Bernie Sanders to Alec Baldwin’s Trump to McCarthy’s Spicer — and it’s not as if O’Donnell is going to be available every week. And yet, this needs to happen, if only because of how much it will “deeply disturb” Trump. At least give Rosie one shot.

