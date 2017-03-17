Getty Image

Feud co-creator Ryan Murphy (a.k.a. THE MURPH!) will be adding coke-coated ’80s Manhattan to his ever expanding TV empire.

FX has given the green light for Murphy to usher the new series Pose to television. Deadline reports that the project comes from the writing of Murphy, habitual collaborator Brad Falchuk, and Dead of Summer scribe Steven Canals. An arrival date hasn’t been announce just yet, but filming is slated to begin in New York in October. The promise of new and unknown faces is also being trumpeted in the report, a development that’s a smidge different than the recent run of celeb-stuffed fare from the Emmy winner.

Here’s the bluffer’s guide to what’s currently in store for Pose:

Set in 1986, Pose examines the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York City: the emergence of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

Ryan Murphy has been somewhat of a godsend for FX and its mothership Fox. The Julian McMahon buzz incubator Nip/Tuck was essential to the wave of shows that established FX as a credible place for original offerings. American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and the recent launch of Feud have also worked out marvellously for the former Bobcat’s Big Ass Show outpost. Factor in Glee on Fox (while overlooking the ratings pains of Scream Queens) and one might imagine the man has carte blanche to do what he likes at FX. Keep this in mind if Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson wind up starring in a decadent TV adaptation of Connie & Carla this fall.

(Via Deadline)