HBO

Are the Sand Snakes the worst characters on Game of Thrones? No, that would be Olly. But they’re maybe the most disappointing. In George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, Oberyn Martell’s bastard daughters are cunning warriors; on the TV show, Obara, Nymeria, and Tyene are boring and lack depth. Or, in the case of Obara and Nymeria, “were boring” and “lacked depth.” They were both killed in the second episode of season seven, “Stormborn,” at the hands of Euron “Touring Guitarist for Seether” Greyjoy.

In a now-obligatory exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, actress Jessica Henwick (Nymeria; she’s also on Netflix’s Iron Fist), explained why the Sand Snakes didn’t translate from book-to-screen as well as other characters.