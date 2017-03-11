A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:20am PST

It’s crazy to think that it has been 20 years since Buffy The Vampire Slayer premiered on The WB (you mean the 90s weren’t ten years ago?!), but it has indeed been a while since Buffy and Mr. Pointy arrived in Sunnydale to do some serious slayage. Since then, it has evolved from teen soap to cultural icon, paving the way for complex and ass kicking women on television. While Buffy may have sprung from the brain of Joss Whedon, Sarah Michelle Gellar really gave the role her all.

Gellar took the anniversary as an opportunity to express what the show meant to her and to thank her fans and the rest of the Buffy team for helping to make it all that it was. If you don’t get a little emotional over “Thank you to David, for always being my Angel,” you might be dead inside.

“20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your tv screens for the first time. It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually a mid season time slot on a little known network. That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one. Thank you to Gail Berman for always believing there was a show in that movie. Thank you to Joss Whedon, for trusting me to give life to one of the greatest female characters ever created. Thank you to David, for always being my Angel. Thank you to James for understanding that while Buffy and Spike may have been love/hate, I have nothing but love for you. Alyson, as any woman knows, you are nothing without the love and support of great female friends, so thank you for being that. Michelle, you will always hold a key to my heart. Thank you to all the incredible actors for seven seasons of amazing performances. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the incredible crew that worked tirelessly (and also really tired) to bring this show to life. And lastly, but most importantly thank you to all of you, the fans. We made this show for you, and your unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything. And always remember…”if the apocalypse comes, beep me” #buffyslays20″

Buffy has meant the world to a lot of fans, so it’s wonderful to see Gellar mark the occasion with such kind words. In other Buffy news, her costar Tom Lenk decided to celebrate in a slightly different manner.

Never change, Andrew.