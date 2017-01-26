AMC

The Walking Dead is set to return on February 12th with the back eight episodes of the seventh season, taking us to the 99th episode of the series’ run. Viewers should probably expect at least one or two character deaths along the way, but there’s one character that seems more destined to show up on The Talking Dead In Memoriam segment than others: Sasha Williams.

Sasha is a television-created character, so there’s little in the comics that might provide hints as to her fate in season seven. However, her character does have echoes of a comics character, Holly, who also dated Abraham Ford and died a particularly heartbreaking and gruesome death in this section of the comics.

Aside from her similarities to Holly, however, the more pressing concern for Sasha is that the actress who plays her, Sonequa Martin-Green, has another job lined up. She’ll be the lead in Star Trek: Discovery. CBS has already delayed its Star Trek debut until after the season finale of The Walking Dead because they don’t want fans to confuse lead actor Sonequa Martin-Green’s characters. While notices announcing the casting of Martin-Green were careful to stress that the production schedules of the two shows do not conflict, CBS was worried enough about character confusion to delay the release of Star Trek.

If they’re that worried about character confusion, it’s hard to imagine that they’d want Martin-Green to continue on with The Walking Dead for another season, not when she’s supposed to be the face of a series meant to help launch CBS All Access.

Scott Gimple, The Walking Dead showrunner, is not ruling it out, however. “Sonequa Martin-Green can do anything,” Gimple told Entertainment Weekly.