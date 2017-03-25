Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Norman Reedus came armed with a few surprising stories for his appearance on The Tonight Show Friday night. Not only did we get to find out he was once a delinquent who would send the police chasing after him on his dirtbike — much like a real world Daryl Dixon — but we also found that he has a little friendship with Dave Chappelle. Seeing how Chappelle is in the headlines these days thanks to his Netflix specials and SNL appearance, it’s fitting that Reedus would have an odd tale related to the comedian.