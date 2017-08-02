Getty Image

In the Sharknado cinematic universe (SCU > MCU > DCEU), Mark Cuban is the president, which is no crazier than the real-life universe, where another reality show host, Donald Trump, is president. Do you think Trump saw Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! in 2013 and was like, “Running around the White House and killing sharks with C-level celebrity Ian Ziering. Being president sounds awesome.”

Because I do.

Trump, who proved his acting chops by giving directions to a child in Home Alone 2, was actually in negotiations to play the commander-in-chief in Sharknado 3 — in fact, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “A contract was drawn up and sent to Trump attorney Michael D. Cohen — the same attorney currently under FBI investigation in connection with the Russia inquiry.” But the deal fell apart when Cohen told Asylum co-founder David Latt, “Donald’s thinking about making a legitimate run for the presidency, so we’ll get back to you. This might not be the best time.” Production couldn’t wait any longer, though, so Mark Cuban was hired instead, presumably for the Shark Tank pun.

Trump was, as he is wont to do, furious.

“Then we immediately heard from Trump’s lawyer,” recalls Latt. “He basically said, ‘How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We’re going to sue you! We’re going to shut the entire show down!'” (Via)

Think about that for a second: the President of the United States threatened to cancel a schlocky, low-budget Syfy franchise about killer sharks because an NBA owner got to play commander-in-chief, and act alongside Tara Reid, Mark McGrath, and Frankie Muniz, instead of him. God bless America.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premieres this Sunday, August 6.

