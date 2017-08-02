Donald Trump Threatened To Sue ‘Sharknado’ For Having Mark Cuban Play The President

#Mark Cuban #Sharknado #Donald Trump
08.02.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

In the Sharknado cinematic universe (SCU > MCU > DCEU), Mark Cuban is the president, which is no crazier than the real-life universe, where another reality show host, Donald Trump, is president. Do you think Trump saw Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! in 2013 and was like, “Running around the White House and killing sharks with C-level celebrity Ian Ziering. Being president sounds awesome.”

Because I do.

Trump, who proved his acting chops by giving directions to a child in Home Alone 2, was actually in negotiations to play the commander-in-chief in Sharknado 3 — in fact, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “A contract was drawn up and sent to Trump attorney Michael D. Cohen — the same attorney currently under FBI investigation in connection with the Russia inquiry.” But the deal fell apart when Cohen told Asylum co-founder David Latt, “Donald’s thinking about making a legitimate run for the presidency, so we’ll get back to you. This might not be the best time.” Production couldn’t wait any longer, though, so Mark Cuban was hired instead, presumably for the Shark Tank pun.

Trump was, as he is wont to do, furious.

“Then we immediately heard from Trump’s lawyer,” recalls Latt. “He basically said, ‘How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We’re going to sue you! We’re going to shut the entire show down!'” (Via)

Think about that for a second: the President of the United States threatened to cancel a schlocky, low-budget Syfy franchise about killer sharks because an NBA owner got to play commander-in-chief, and act alongside Tara Reid, Mark McGrath, and Frankie Muniz, instead of him. God bless America.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premieres this Sunday, August 6.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Cuban#Sharknado#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpmark cubanSHARKNADO

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 23 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 7 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP