Sesame Street Has A New Character With Autism

Sia Teaches ‘Sesame Street’ That S Is For Songs And Signature Wigs

Trending Writer
03.25.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

As Sesame Street continues its day-to-day educational duties with the cloud of PBS defunding worries over its head, Sia has found time to pop by and the program’s merry band of muppets that “S is for Songs.” It’s also for signature wigs, but that’s more of an unsung part of the equation.

With more than enough blonde-n-black coiffure to go-around, a red-nosed Sia busted out a bubbly tune about all the marvellous things songs can do. Judging by the happy bouncing around, Grover, Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster all approve of this stance.

“‘S’ is for songs, and I love songs/Don’t know what I would do without ‘em/I love songs so much/I wanna sing a song about ‘em,” sang the “Chandelier” pop sensation.

This Sesame Street combo effort really drives home that folks feel really comfortable around Muppets. This is the most we’ve seen of Sia’s face in years and that’s quite the feat. It’d be like getting Kid Rock to degrease for popping up on the program. (Note: Do not invite Kid Rock on your program, Sesame Street. Prairie Dawn does not need a heavy right-wing makeover.)

Bask in the charms of Sia’s “S is for Songs” by hitting play on that magic video rectangle nestled above. There’s far less interpretive dance tucked inside than your standard Sia promo.

(Via NME)

Around The Web

TAGSSESAME STREETSIAWIGS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP