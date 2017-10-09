FOX

Even by the impossibly high standards of the show’s golden age, “22 Short Films About Springfield” is a classic episode of The Simpsons.

There’s a decent chance one of your most-frequently used quotes is from this loose parody of Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould: “The Aurora Borealis? At this time of year? At this time of day? In this part of the country? Localized entirely within your kitchen?” “Do they have Krusty Partially Gelatinated Non-Dairy Gum-Based Beverages?” “Hey, everybody! Look at this, it’s that boy who laughs at everyone. Let’s laugh at him!” This post could easily turn into me quoting every line from the episode, so here’s one more:

“I’m allergic to bee stings, they cause me to, uh, die.”

Anyway, Josh Weinstein, who co-wrote “22 Short Films” (along with other classics like “Sideshow Bob Roberts” and “Bart vs. Australia”), shared a cut scene from the episode over the weekend. “’22 Shorts Films About Springfield” never had 22 stories but the second draft did have 20,” he tweeted. “Here’s the Lionel Hutz story that was cut.” In the scene, Miguel Sanchez, er, Lionel Hutz (voiced by the late, great Phil Hartman) hits on Maude Flanders and, uh, Marge’s mom in the jury room during a trial. What is it about shyster lawyers using fake names and the elderly?

"22 Short Films About Springfield" never had 22 stories but the second draft did have 20! Here's the Lionel Hutz story that was cut. pic.twitter.com/U2mawadFjv — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) October 8, 2017

All this Simpsons talk is making me hungry for some steamed hams.

(Via Twitter)