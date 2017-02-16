Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over the years (the many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many years; that’s one “many” for every season), The Simpsons has paid homage to numerous animated shows. There’s the Rick and Morty and Rocky and Bullwinkle couch gags; the South Park and The Flintstones spoofs; the Futurama, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and The Critic crossovers; and Pikachu singing “Hava Nagila.”

Now, after originally teaming up in season 24, The Simpsons has once again collaborated on a couch gag with the Robot Chicken team. In the opening for Sunday’s all-new episode, “The Cad and the Hat,” Marge realizes the family’s iconic boat painting is missing. Bart suggests that another animated series stole it (“or maybe I sold it on Craigslist,” he teases), leading Homer to interact with Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman, pick a fight with the California Raisins, and take the painting back from Robot Chicken‘s stop-motion nerd.

The animation is impressive, and I respect The Simpsons restraint in bringing up the word “stole” and not mentioning Family Guy (especially with the Seth Green connection), but it’s a shame Homer doesn’t hop into BoJack Horseman’s world. That would be a (very depressing) drinking contest for the ages.

(Via Fox)