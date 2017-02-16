'Simpsons' Characters You Forgot About

Homer Visits ‘South Park’ And ‘Robot Chicken’ In The New ‘Simpsons’ Couch Gag

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.16.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Over the years (the many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many years; that’s one “many” for every season), The Simpsons has paid homage to numerous animated shows. There’s the Rick and Morty and Rocky and Bullwinkle couch gags; the South Park and The Flintstones spoofs; the Futurama, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and The Critic crossovers; and Pikachu singing “Hava Nagila.”

Now, after originally teaming up in season 24, The Simpsons has once again collaborated on a couch gag with the Robot Chicken team. In the opening for Sunday’s all-new episode, “The Cad and the Hat,” Marge realizes the family’s iconic boat painting is missing. Bart suggests that another animated series stole it (“or maybe I sold it on Craigslist,” he teases), leading Homer to interact with Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman, pick a fight with the California Raisins, and take the painting back from Robot Chicken‘s stop-motion nerd.

The animation is impressive, and I respect The Simpsons restraint in bringing up the word “stole” and not mentioning Family Guy (especially with the Seth Green connection), but it’s a shame Homer doesn’t hop into BoJack Horseman’s world. That would be a (very depressing) drinking contest for the ages.

(Via Fox)

TAGSRobot Chickensouth parkTHE SIMPSONS
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 1 day ago 36 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP