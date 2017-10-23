‘The Simpsons’ Fans Came For ‘Maggie’s First Words’ And Left During Treehouse Of Horror’s Grossest Segment

#The Simpsons
10.22.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Even though Maggie Simpson already said her first words as far back as season 4 and at the end of The Simpsons Movie, the 28th (!!!) Treehouse of Horror was hyped as having Maggie’s first words. Surprisingly, after 28 years, it took until now for The Simpsons to parody The Exorcist and have a demon possess various family members until Maggie once again spoke:

