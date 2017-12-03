Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Could you resist the allure of Pete Davidson’s tennis pro shop vaping enthusiast Chad? The women of Saturday Night Live were powerless against his (very quiet, Grinch-dependent) charms on last night’s episode and would stop at nothing to get a lunch with this enigma.

Chad serves as the unlikely star attraction in this SNL bachelor auction sketch where the evening’s host Saoirse Ronan, as well as Cecily Strong, Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon go berserk over the guy from the pro shop. The bids escalate to thousands, tens of thousands and then whatever money is necessary is get that lunch with Davidson’s Chad.

“Oh Jesus Christ this place is going to explode,” notes Strong after the mesmerizing Chad adds he can do an impression of Jim Carrey’s The Grinch.

Big bids, high stakes and some first rate auction banter rule the bachelor auction, but it’s Kenan Thompson’s mystery bidder with style to spare that truly commands everyone’s attention. Even with a special celebrity guest popping in after the lunch rights to Chad finally get locked down.

Saturday Night Live returns next week with the combo of host James Franco and multiple Grammy nominee SZA in the musical guest slot.