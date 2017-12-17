Kevin Hart Talks The Perils Of Parenting And Fatherhood In His Energetic ‘SNL’ Monologue

12.17.17 6 mins ago

Kevin Hart hosted the final Saturday Night Live of 2017, his third time helming the show, and for his third opening monologue, he made it a family affair.

Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish welcomed Kenzo Kash in November. Hart also has a 10-year-old son, Hendrix and 12-year-old daughter, Heaven. Hart opened by saying he wasn’t super into the idea of having another baby, but his wife wanted some new life since the other two were getting a bit old. “Don’t talk about my kids like they’re used cars. Don’t do that. These kids run perfectly fine; there’s nothing wrong with these kids.”

He then went on to the struggle of having kids who are 2 years old (mom of a 2-year-old here, and you won’t hear any argument from me), kids with older dads who can’t keep up with them, and the most challenging part of all: car seats. Seriously, those things are like a terrible puzzle. He capped it with an extended bit about all the fun falls to the dad. Admittedly, it’s not all that fun for said father. “I’m gonna play that game where you close your eyes and I open them back up. I’m gonna jump on your neck, daddy!”

