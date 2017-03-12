Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Scarlett Johansson and Aidy Bryant point out to kick off this sketch, the women of SNL took Wednesday off along with countless others across the globe. The problem is they missed out on writing sketches for this week’s episode, so it was up to Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney to write a sketch that featured the entire female cast.

It deals with Ace and Jake getting together with their nameless female friends to discuss the plight of women in today’s age. Ace and Jake lead the discussion and everything else during the sketch, talking about how women are kept silent and face harassment both online and in the real world. Johansson and Bryant get a few words in, but not much. The rest of the female cast is left off at another table, cast away from the group but not forgotten by our good pals, Ace and Jake.