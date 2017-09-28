‘South Park’ Solves The Columbus Day Debate By Letting Randy Marsh Play His Very Stupid Victim Card

#South Park
09.28.17 1 hour ago

The latest South Park decided to take a look at another hot button issue, walking a similar path as the season premiere but going in a different direction once the episode got underway. This time, instead of the Charlottesville protests, the show focuses on the statue controversy and the ongoing debate over Christopher Columbus. It’s a good way for the show to keep with the topics that are in the headlines without actually focusing on Confederate monuments. And like most topics, South Park tackles it by focusing on the parts that are far from the actual issue at hand.

This time around, Columbus Day ends up being removed from the calendar at South Park Elementary, along with the day off from school that came with it.

The main reason behind the removal? Randy Marsh. He not only gets to be the focus of a second episode this season, he really gets to show off the outrageous and knee-jerk thoughts that have made him the best character on the show in the past.

Comedy Central

Around The Web

TOPICS#South Park
TAGSCOLUMBUS DAYrandy marshsouth park

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP