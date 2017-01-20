To say goodbye to President Obama, who is leaving the White House on Friday after eight years in office, Stephen Colbert welcomed a very special guest to The Late Show on Thursday night. That guest, of course, was his former alter ego Stephen Colbert. Er…excuse us. It wasn’t actually his alter ego it was his alter ego’s identical twin cousin Stephen Colbert. You can tell because Stephen Colbert has a birth mark that looks like Mary Kate, while Stephen Colbert has one that looks like Ashley, We swear it all makes sense if you consider the fact the Comedy Central would try to eviscerate CBS with legal shenanigans if Colbert didn’t jump through these hoops when he welcomes the character back.
Stephen Colbert Brings Back His Alter Ego To Say Goodbye To President Obama
01.19.17
Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.
