Try Not To Cry At Obama's Farewell Speech

Stephen Colbert Brings Back His Alter Ego To Say Goodbye To President Obama

Author Profile Picture
Trending Writer
01.19.17

To say goodbye to President Obama, who is leaving the White House on Friday after eight years in office, Stephen Colbert welcomed a very special guest to The Late Show on Thursday night. That guest, of course, was his former alter ego Stephen Colbert. Er…excuse us. It wasn’t actually his alter ego it was his alter ego’s identical twin cousin Stephen Colbert. You can tell because Stephen Colbert has a birth mark that looks like Mary Kate, while Stephen Colbert has one that looks like Ashley, We swear it all makes sense if you consider the fact the Comedy Central would try to eviscerate CBS with legal shenanigans if Colbert didn’t jump through these hoops when he welcomes the character back.

TAGSLATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERTPRESIDENT OBAMASTEPHEN COLBERT
Author Profile Picture
Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP