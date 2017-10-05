Earlier this week, Netflix (which just announced a price increase on the streaming service’s most popular plan) dropped a retro Stranger Things video game to promote season two. It’s a fun, free-to-play adventure game that, as our own Ryan Harkness put it, “has overtones of Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, River City Ransom, Paperboy, and Final Fantasy.” Most fans probably played for a few minutes, said “This is fun,” and never thought about it again (guilty), but if you do make your way to the end of the game, there’s a surprise.
Which I’m going to spoil now.
Beating the game unlocks a clip from season two, where the boys, Will, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas, are dressed up like Ghostbusters and trick-or-treating on Halloween. We’ve seen images of the gang, minus Eleven, in their costumes, but never an actual clip, which also reveals they’re terrified of Michael Myers. Or, at least a girl in character as Michael Myers. (Halloween III: Season of the Witch had come out two years before the 1984-set season two; it would be another four years before Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers.)
You can watch the hidden clip above. Either that, or you can wait until October 27, when Stranger Things season two premieres on Netflix.
Join The Discussion: Log In With