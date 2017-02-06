What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Also Freaked Out When They Saw The Season 2 Teaser

02.06.17

For most of the game, it seemed like the highlight of Super Bowl LI was going to be the expected but still totally awesome (and surprisingly creepy) teaser for Stranger Things season two. Things obviously changed in the fourth quarter, when the New England Patriots stormed back and made the Atlanta Falcons look as dead as Barb, but that doesn’t take away from the excellent promo that begins with an Eggo commercial and ends with a terrifying Close Encounters of the Third Kind homage. By the time the season premieres in October, Falcons fans will be able to watch it without crying… maybe.

The Stranger Things kids were also crying during the Super Bowl, but the tears were from joy. Someone was filming Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) when the promo debuted, and they alternated from stunned silence to jumping in the air to hugs. Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) didn’t party with their fellow castmates, but they did hype the teaser on Instagram with upside-down images. As for Winona Ryder, it’s unclear what she was up to, which is a shame. She could have debuted some emotions no human has felt before.

Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!! Link in bio! Go check it out! #season2 #spoileralert? #strangerthings

A video posted by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on

Stranger Things season two premieres on Netflix on Halloween.

(Via Instagram)

