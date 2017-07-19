What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

A New Teaser For ‘Stranger Things’ Season Two Warns: ‘Nothing Ever Went Back To Normal’

Season two of Stranger Things may still be over three months away, but in the meantime it seems as if Netflix is going to tease fans relentlessly. On the heels of the show’s recent Emmy nominations, which included Outstanding Drama Series (even Barb got one!), Netflix has released the above teaser which shows lights flickering around the pool that Barb disappeared into, menacingly promising: “Nothing ever went back to normal.” (If that much wasn’t already evident by the slug coming out of Will’s mouth at the end of season one.)

We don’t know too much about the upcoming season, however producer Shawn Levy recently revealed that “overall the kind of forces of evil that are inherent in season two make that Demogorgon look quaint in retrospect.” Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer likewise told Vulture in a new Q&A that season two will be “bigger, darker, and scarier” than the first season, in addition to the fact that “Dustin has teeth and Eleven has hair” now.

Netflix is hosting a Stranger Things panel at the San Diego Comic-Con later this week, so whether or not any more tidbits will be revealed remains to be seen. It definitely does not make the wait feel any shorter though.

